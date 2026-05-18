LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | 'We won't be a nuisance, let them govern,' says ex-CM Stalin

Hello readers, V D Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today. A 21-member cabinet of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) took oath. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D K Sivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present at the ceremony. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!