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India Politics LIVE Updates | 'We won't be a nuisance, let them govern,' says ex-CM Stalin

Hello readers, V D Satheesan took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala today. A 21-member cabinet of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) took oath. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM D K Sivakumar, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present at the ceremony. Track all the live updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:16 IST
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Highlights
10:1918 May 2026

Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | All stanzas of Vande Mataram sung; Satheesan takes oath

09:1518 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | I am going to take up the home portfolio, says Ramesh Chennithala ahead of oath ceremony

08:2018 May 2026

Kerala CM swearing-in LIVE updates | Kerala CM-designate Satheesan opts for lean convoy, cites public inconvenience

11:4218 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | 'We won't be a nuisance, let them govern,' says ex-CM Stalin

11:1618 May 2026

Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | N Samsudheen, P C Vishnunath, Roji M John and Bindu Krishna take oath as cabinet ministers

11:1218 May 2026

Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | CM Satheesan rushes to hug and shake hands with senior Cong leaders and ex-CM Vijayan on stage after taking oath

10:4218 May 2026

Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | 'Whatever portfolio is given, we'll do it with full commitment': IUML's V E Abdul Gafoor

10:4018 May 2026

Kerala swearing-in Ceremony LIVE updates | RSP leader Shibu Baby John takes oath

Published 18 May 2026, 02:55 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsThalapathy VijayUDFV D SatheesanJoseph VijayKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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