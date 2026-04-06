<p>Thrissur: The allegations of kit distribution against the BJP triggered a row in this central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> district on Sunday with clashes breaking out between activists of the saffron party and the UDF and the LDF in Manaloor constituency ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Activists of the two fronts laid siege to a godown at Vadanappally at Manaloor here, claiming that kits were being made and distributed from there and prevented a local BJP leader and actor Devan, who were present inside the establishment, from leaving the site.</p>.<p>UDF candidate T N Prathapan, who reached the godown, claimed that over 4,000 kits were ready for distribution and that material for making 10,000 kits were stored there.</p>.<p>He demanded that the BJP leaders inside the godown be arrested and said that the UDF activists will not leave the area till that is done. His other demands included seizure of the godown and the vehicles there, which he claimed were brought there to transport the kits.</p>.<p>Similar allegations and demands were made by the LDF activists present at the site.</p>.<p>They also clashed with BJP activists who arrived at the godown after coming to know that their leaders were unable to leave.</p>.<p>Police, which arrived there after coming to know of the alleged kit preparation, were unable to convince the activists of UDF and LDF to leave the area. Central forces were also deployed at the site to prevent further clashes between the two sides.</p>.<p>Police told reporters that Election Commission (EC) officials were inside the godown examining what was going on there.</p>.<p>As the UDF and LDF activists shouted slogans against the saffron party, Devan and the local BJP leader came out on the balcony of the establishment and made mocking gestures at them.</p>.<p>Later, the owner of the godown was taken into custody and removed from the establishment, according to the police.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the EC said it has registered a case and launched an investigation in connection with illegal distribution of household kits in parts of Thrissur city on April 4.</p>.<p>The case was registered after an Election Flying Squad intercepted the unauthorised distribution of household kits near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market here, an EC statement said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred with just days remaining for the Assembly polls in Kerala on April 9.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CEO, EC officials colluding with CPI(M), govt over 'seal' row, alleges BJP.<p>UDF and LDF candidates from Thrissur, Rajan Pallan and Alankode Leelakrishnan accused the BJP of being behind the kit distribution.</p>.<p>Pallan told a TV channel here that the saffron party was allegedly distributing food kits and coupons for availing liquor from bars to sway voters and demanded a comprehensive probe into the matter.</p>.<p>Leelakrishnan termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said that his party CPI and the LDF will take the necessary steps, including legal measures.</p>.<p>"Democracy being snatched away by money power is not right. Any such attempt has to be dealt with by the Election Commission," he told a TV channel.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, BJP candidate Padmaja Venugopal denied any knowledge regarding the incident.</p>.<p>The enforcement team, operating under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Dr Bindu T N, discovered that 26 kits, each valued at approximately Rs 900 and containing various miscellaneous household items, were being distributed.</p>.<p>"Investigations conducted at the scene indicated that the distribution was carried out under the instructions of an individual identified as Radhakrishnan, and revealed that an additional 75 kits had already been distributed prior to the arrival of the authorities," the EC said.</p>.<p>The EC said that the alleged acts constitute offenses under sections 170(1)(i)(bribery in elections) and 173 (punishment for bribery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 123(A)(1)(corrupt practices) of the Representation of the People Act.</p>.<p>It also said that due to the non-cognizable nature of the offenses, it obtained the necessary prior permission from the jurisdictional Magistrate to proceed with formal legal action.</p>