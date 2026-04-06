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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Clash erupts in Thrissur over BJP ‘kit distribution’ allegations

UDF candidate T N Prathapan, who reached the godown, claimed that over 4,000 kits were ready for distribution and that material for making 10,000 kits were stored there.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 20:40 IST
India NewsIndia Politicselection campaignKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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