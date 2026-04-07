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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CM Pinarayi Vijayan confident of stronger mandate for LDF

Vijayan said the LDF would return to power with an even stronger mandate, winning more seats than it did in the 2021 elections.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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