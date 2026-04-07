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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits back at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, uses sharp words

Vijayan said that a chief minister should maintain basic standards of conduct. He also questioned whether such dignity was being followed.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaPinarayi VijayanA Revanth ReddyKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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