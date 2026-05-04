<p>In a dramatic political wave, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trailing in Dharmadom constituency, where Congress candidate V P Abdul Rasheed has taken an early lead, according to the Election Commission of India website.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinrayi%20vijayan">Vijayan</a>, the face of LDF in the Assembly election, is eyeing a hat-trick from the Dharmadom.</p><p>As per the EC, Vijayan was trailing by over 2,500 votes at 10 am. </p>.Kerala assembly elections 2026 | Pinarayi tells a different story about CM Vijayan.<p>A defeat would be considered a significant upset as Dharmadom is regarded as an LDF stronghold. However, the CPI(M) hopes for the chief minister to stage a comeback as counting progresses further.</p><p>In the 2021 Assembly polls, Vijayan had won from Dharmadom with a margin of over 45,000 votes.</p><p>As per initial trends, the UDF appears to have the upper hand across Kerala, with several key LDF sitting MLAs and ministers trailing in different constituencies. </p>