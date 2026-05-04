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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CM Pinarayi Vijayan trails in Dharmadom as Congress candidate takes early lead

Vijayan, the face of LDF in the Assembly election, is eyeing a hat-trick from the Dharmadom.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:36 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:36 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaPinarayi VijayanLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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