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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CM Vijayan rejects SDPI support claims, reaffirms LDF’s anti-communal stand

Vijayan also accused the Congress-led Opposition of attempting to create a smokescreen over the issue to confuse the public.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLDFSDPIKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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