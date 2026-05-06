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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Cong-led UDF win not because of any individual's efforts; people were fed up: NSS gen secy

Nair made the remark in response to reporters' queries here regarding Congress leader V D Satheesan's role in the victory of the UDF.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 08:33 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 08:33 IST
India NewsUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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