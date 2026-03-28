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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress alleges CPI(M) 'deal' with SDPI, PDP

Congress is using the SDPI-PDP deal allegation against the CPM to counter CPM's criticisms over support by Jamaat-e-Islami backed Welfare Party of India to the Congress.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsCongressCongress CPI(M)India PoliticsPDPSDPIKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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