<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> has alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> has entered into a 'deal' with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/socialist-democratic-party-of-india">Socialist Democratic Party of India</a> (SDPI) and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peoples-democratic-party">People's Democratic Party</a> (PDP) for this election.</p>.<p>Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a> alleged that the SDPI was supporting the CPI(M) across the state. PDP had also openly announced support to the CPI(M).</p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> evaded direct reply to questions in this regard at a press conference on Sunday.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Rahul Gandhi does not learn from experience, is 'B-team' of BJP: Pinarayi Vijayan .<p>SDPI, which is linked with banned outfit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/popular-front-of-india">Popular Front of India</a>, and PDP is founded by Abdul Nasar Maudany, who is an accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> serial blast case.</p>.<p>SDPI, PDP support to CPI(M) is a cause for concern for the Congress-led United Democratic Front as it could affect the Muslim vote banks of its key coalition partner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-union-muslim-league">Indian Union Muslim League</a>.</p>.<p>Congress is also using the SDPI-PDP deal allegation against the CPI(M) to counter CPI(M)'s criticisms over support by Jamaat-e-Islami backed Welfare Party of India to the Congress.</p>