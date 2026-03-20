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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress finalises candidates; no seats for sitting MPs, sexual assault case accused

AICC released the list within hours after Sudhakaran stated that he would accept the party decision.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 03:59 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsKerala elections

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