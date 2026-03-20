<p>Thiruvananthapuram: After much dilly-dallying, the Congress has finalised the candidates for the remaining seats in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>for the April 9 assembly polls.</p> <p>Kannur corporation former mayor T O Mohanan has been made the candidate at Kannur, the seat for which sitting MP K Sudhakaran was pressurizing.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-will-contest-only-if-congress-allows-mp-k-sudhakaran-3937967">AICC </a>released the list within hours after Sudhakaran stated that he would accept the party decision.</p>.Resentment towards CM Pinarayi Vijayan? Defections from CPM brewing ahead of Kerala elections.<p>District Congress committee president Satheesh Kochuparambil has been fielded at Konni in Pathanamthitta, a seat for which Congress MP Adoor Prakash reportedly staked claim. Congress student activist A D Thomas is fielded at Alappuzha. </p> <p>Thiruvananthapuram city corporation ward member and former MLA K S Sabarinadhan has been fielded at Nemom from where BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting with high hopes of winning back the saffron party's maiden seat in Kerala assembly.</p> .Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Indecision on controversial seats continues as Congress releases first list .<p>Sandeep Varier, who joined the Congress from BJP in 2024, will contest from Trikaripur in Kasargod.</p> <p>Sitting MLA of Perumbavoor in Kochi Eldhose Kunnappillil has been denied seat as a sexual assault case against him is pending before court and it is scheduled to be considered by court this month. Local leader Manoj Moothedan will contest from Perumbavoor.</p> <p>Kunnappillil told reporters that though he was unhappy over the denial of seat, he would continue to work for the party.</p>