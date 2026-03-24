<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/controversy">controversy</a> erupted ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections">Kerala Assembly elections</a> after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> accused BJP’s Nemom candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar of concealing key asset details in his election affidavit and sought the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission"> Election Commission’s</a> intervention.</p><p>In a post on X, the party alleged, “BJP candidate from Nemom constituency in Keralam, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has not disclosed his residence, a 49,000 sq. ft. mansion in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/koramangla">Koramangala</a> 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his affidavit.”</p>.<p>It further claimed, “This is a 1.07-acre property; by a fair estimate, the land value alone could be around ₹200 crore. His affidavit even suggests that he owns no residential property or car, despite being a billionaire businessman.”</p><p>Calling for action, the Congress said, “We demand that the Election Commission intervene in this matter and disqualify the candidate as per the Representation of the People Act."</p>.<p>Former Congress MLA K S Sabarinathan termed the allegations serious. “As per the allegations, he has not disclosed his Rs 200 crore-worth property in the affidavit. We have studied about it, and we will raise this during the scrutiny,” he said, adding that the party has already lodged a complaint.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'LDF is in "cahoots" with the NDA': Sachin Pilot alleges CPI(M)-BJP nexus .<p>CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty, addressing the issue said, “There are rumours that he has not disclosed even 25 per cent of his actual assets in the affidavit. But when we raise the issue before the returning officer, we should have supporting documents. The Congress may have that."</p>.<p>He added that the Left does not want disqualification on technical grounds but prefers a fair contest. Responding to the allegations, Chandrasekhar dismissed them as “baseless” and challenged the Congress to approach the court if it had “the spine” to prove its claims.</p>.<p>“This is not a new allegation. During the time of every election, they come up with such allegations,” he said, accusing the Congress of spreading falsehoods and stressing that voters are more focused on development than controversies.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> will go to polls on April 9 for its 140-seat Assembly.</p>