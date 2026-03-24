BJP candidate from Nemom constituency in Keralam, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has not disclosed his residence, a 49,000 sq. ft. mansion in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru, in his affidavit.



This is a 1.07-acre property; by a fair estimate, the land value alone could be around ₹200… https://t.co/owL9cm27wk