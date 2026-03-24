Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Congress alleges Rs 200 crore Bengaluru mansion gets no mention in Rajeev Chandrasekhar's affidavit, seeks EC action

The BJP leader further alleged that state minister Sivankutty had been repeatedly making personal attacks against him.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)India PoliticsRajeev ChandrasekharBJP CongressKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us