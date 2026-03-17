<p>Life has turned one full circle for<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-muraleedharan"> K Muraleedharan</a> as he is all set to return to state politics with Congress deciding to field him from Vattiyoorkavu, a seat which he has represented twice in the state <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly</a>.</p><p>The 68-year-old, who is a four-time MP and three-time MLA will feature in a three-cornered contest against incumbent V K Prasanth of the CPI(M) and BJP's R Sreelekha.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Indecision on controversial seats continues as Congress releases first list .<p>For Congress' eternal trouble-shooter Muraleedharan, the contest in Vattiyoorkavu this time owes a lot of significance in his three-and-a-half-decade long political career. </p><p>The Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency in Kerala came into existence in 2008 following the delimitation of constituencies, replacing the former Thiruvananthapuram North constituency. 'Murali' as he is fondly known among his peers won the first election for this constituency in 2011 and retained it in 2016 before he was fielded from Vatakara in the 2019 Lok Sabha election against CPI(M) strongman P Jayarajan. </p>.Kerala Assembly Election 2026: Congress close to finalising candidates .<p>Murali's career has been seen a lot of crests and troughs ever ever since he plunged into electoral politics by defeating CPI(M) stalwart P Imbichibava as a rookie in the 1989 Lok Sabha election from Kozhikode,.</p><p>Son of former Kerala chief minister and machiavellian politician Karunakaran, Murali retained Kozhikode seat in 1991 defeating Janata Dal's seasoned campaigner M P Veerendra Kumar.</p><p>Then followed a string of lows as he was first defeated from Kozhikode in 1996 Lok Sabha polls and then Thrissur in 1998.</p><p>Murali returned to the Lower House in 1999 from Kozhikode and then became pro-active in state politics as first he became the general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee before becoming the chief.</p><p>2004 was perhaps a watershed moment in his career and after being inducted into the state cabinet as electricity minister, he lost in the by-election to Wadakkanchery -- suffering the ignominy of possibly being the only minister in Kerala politics to lose a by-poll.</p><p>Winds of change followed as along his father Karunakaran, Murali left the party and formed a splinter group. But electoral success continued to evade him as consecutive loses -- first as a Democratic Indira Congress (K) candidate and then as an NCP candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.</p><p>Though Karunakaran along with many of his followers were taken back to the party, Muraleedharan was kept at bay as the new Congress leadership in Kerala saw him as a potential threat to their career ambitions. </p><p>After much cajoling, Muraleedharan was re-admitted to Congress in 2011 and since then he has turned out to be their 'go-to' man.-- two classic examples being the 2019 Vatakara Lok Sabha election and the 2021 Nemom Assembly polls.</p><p>Whenever there is a tight contest and Congress banks on Murali to deliver and though it did not work in Nemom, there is an eerie feeling that it might work in Vattiyoorkavu this time.</p><p>It's a de ja vu moment for Murali again and nothing epitomises this more than his recent Facebook post by Murali where he mentions that "For all those people who mocked me as someone who would end his career as a minister without being an MLA, it was the family members of Vattiyoorkavu who rescued me. I'll always be indebted to them."</p>.<p>It will definitely be not an easy ride for Muraleedharan this time. But the very fact that the party has reposed the faith of him to wrest the seat back from CPI(M) is an endorsement of his credentials. </p><p>Murali, might lack the charisma that his father who was called 'Leader' had. For that matter 'celebrated sons' have always carried the excess baggage of their fathers -- even E M Sreedharan, the son of legendary CPI(M) leader E M S Namboodipad ate the humble pie in two electoral outings. </p><p>Murali has been pilloried by all and sundry for his outspoken nature which includes calling senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel as 'Aluminuim' Patel and for his heavy criticism of Karunakaran's once-time rival A K Antony.</p><p>But there is an aura surrounding him and Vattiyoorkavu, presents the right opportunity to redeem his career, especially with Congress being tipped to return to power.</p>