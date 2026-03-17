Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026| Congress' go-to' man K Muraleedharan returns to Vattiyoorkavu

The 68-year-old will feature in a three-cornered contest against incumbent V K Prasanth of the CPI(M) and BJP's R Sreelekha.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 13:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsK MuraleedharanKerala electionskerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us