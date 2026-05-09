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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress leader Joseph criticises public tussle by party supporters over CM post

In a Facebook post, Joseph said he was remaining silent because 'silence is preferable'.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 12:10 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsK C VenugopalRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanAssembly Elections 2021Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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