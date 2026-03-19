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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress releases second list of 37 candidates

The Congress on Thursday brought out its second list of 37 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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