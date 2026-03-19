<p>The Congress on Thursday brought out its second list of 37 candidates for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-sudhakaran">Kerala Assembly elections</a>.</p>.<p>Former mayor T O Mohanan has been fielded from Kannur. Earlier, sitting MP K Sudhakaran was staking claim to the Kannur seat. However, Congress is also learnt to have worked overnight to pacify Sudhakaran, who was miffed after his name was not cleared by the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for contesting the Kerala polls.</p><p>In signs that he has been placated, Sudhakaran said he would not contest the Kerala polls without the party's permission.<br><br><em>More to follow..</em></p>