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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress steps up CPM-BJP deal allegations in at least 10 seats

Congress alleges that CPM fielded weak candidates at many constituencies with the intention of splitting the Congress votes.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:34 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:34 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPMKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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