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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress war room played a key role in UDF's historic victory

Among the 55 member war room majority were women. Many agencies and volunteers were also engaged in preparing contents.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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