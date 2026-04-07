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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress' Wayanad housing project delayed due to lack of timely clearance from LDF: Priyanka Gandhi

'I am sure my colleagues in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) faced the same problems,' she contended.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 08:48 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka Gandhi VadraLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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