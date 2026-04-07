<p>Wayanad (Kerala): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi</a> on Tuesday claimed that the party's housing project for victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides was delayed due to lack of clearances from the ruling Left government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>.</p><p>Priyanka, addressing a UDF corner meeting at Kalpetta here, claimed that the clearances were given for the project of Congress only after the township of the LDF was inaugurated.</p><p>"I am sure my colleagues in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) faced the same problems," she contended.</p>.Congress discloses accounts of funds received for Wayanad rehab.<p>Her remarks come amidst allegations of irregularities against Congress in connection with its collection of funds for the Wayanad housing project and utilisation of the money, putting the party on the back foot.</p><p>Priyanka also attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, questioning why there were no cases against him, despite facing several corruption accusations, when those opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are facing probes by central agencies.</p><p>"So, it is clear that they have a secret deal and they are working together for their own political benefit," she alleged.</p><p>She further alleged that during the last 10 years of LDF rule in Kerala, there has been widespread corruption, an increase in unemployment, the state has been put under an immense financial debt, and taxes have gone up, making life difficult for the people.</p><p>Referring to the increasing man-animal conflict in the hill-regions, the Congress MP from Wayanad said that political will and working together are required for finding a solution to this problem, but the LDF was not up for the task.</p><p>She urged voters to cast their ballot in favour of the UDF in the April 9 polls as "the LDF works for the corporates and not the common people".</p>