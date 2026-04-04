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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Countdown for removal of LDF govt has started: PM Modi

The PM said that the saffron party workers in the state have signalled a strong mood to bid farewell to the Left rule.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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