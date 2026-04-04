<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said that the Left Democratic Front's days are numbered in Kerala and a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led NDA will come to power in the state. </p><p>The Prime Minister addressed a rally in Pathanamthitta district where he said that the saffron party workers in the state have signalled a strong mood to bid farewell to the Left rule.</p>.<p>Elections to 140 Assembly seats will be held on April 9 in the state.</p>.<p>Focusing on the Christian voters in the state, the PM said that if the BJP comes to power, it will ensure development in Kerala as it did after coming to power in six out of the seven north-east states and Goa, which have a significant Christian population.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Poll fever overshadows summer heat in Palakkad\n.<p>He said that Kerala has great potential, yet continues to lag behind other states in the race for development.</p>.<p>Basic infrastructure was poor in Kerala's rural areas as the LDF and UDF did not pay attention to that, he alleged.</p>.<p>The PM said that the NDA government at the Centre has not spared any effort for Kerala's development despite there being no BJP administration till now.</p>.<p>He said that the NDA government has spent five times more on development in Kerala than the Congress-led UPA regimes.</p>.<p>Modi also accused the Left government in the state of delaying the Sabari rail project, claiming that is caused significant loss to the people of Thiruvalla.</p>.<p>He said that when a BJP double-engine government comes to power in Kerala, all obstacles will be removed, "This is Modi's guarantee".</p>.<p>The PM also said that across the country, if any group benefits most from NDA policies, "It's my mothers, sisters, daughters and women".</p>.<p>Modi also referred to the migration of youth from Kerala for jobs and said that it was the state's biggest problem.</p>.<p>He said that corruption and communalism were the two biggest obstacles in the development of Kerala, and the LDF needs to be defeated to address them.</p>.<p>During his speech, Modi said that claims that southern states will lose Lok Sabha seats due to population control were false.</p>.<p>The PM also referred to the conflict in the West Asia region and accused the Congress leaders of issuing statements that create 'distrust' or fear amid the crisis.</p>.<p>He said that the Congress was giving statements to upset Gulf countries, seemingly to get political mileage and attack him.</p>.<p>"Politics and elections will come and go, but my top priority is the safety of brothers and sisters from Kerala in the Gulf," he said.</p>.<p>Modi said that the central government is trying to lend all possible help to the Indians living in Gulf nations and to ensure their safety.</p>.<p>Regarding the LDF and UDF accusations against each other of having deals with the BJP, Modi said that both fronts are accusing each other of being the BJP's 'B-team' as they know the saffron party is the 'A-team' in Kerala.</p>.<p>He claimed that the LDF and UDF have a "secret partnership," and are two sides of the same coin, and that is why they target the BJP. Their fight is like that of the WWF, he added.</p>.<p>On the Sabarimala gold loss issue, Modi said that the LDF and UDF conspired to defame pilgrimage to the shrine and now the temple has become "a target of their loot".</p>.<p>He said that once the NDA comes to power in Kerala, the LDF and UDF "will be punished for their crimes in Sabarimala".</p>.<p>Modi also accused the LDF and UDF of spreading lies about the FCRA, CAA, Kashmir Files movie, and the Kerala Story films, among other issues, and contended that lying has become a habit of both fronts.</p>.<p>He concluded his speech by extending his greetings to the people of Kerala for Easter and Vishu. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>