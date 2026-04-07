<p>Malappuram: Even as the Indian Union Muslim League is having an upper hand in Malappuram district, the CPI(M) is still having its grip over some parts of the districts.</p><p>One such constituency is Perinthalmanna where the party lost by just 38 votes in 2021 - the thinnest margin in that election. Hence, the CPI(M) is now making all out efforts to win the seat by defeating sitting MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | State CEO's voting awareness drive video goes viral.<p>The intense electoral battle in the constituency reflects in the voices of the people of Perinthalmanna town. While many strongly predict Kanthapuram's victory citing that Malappuram is an IUML stronghold, many are certain about the victory of CPI(M) candidate V P Muhammad Haneefa.</p><p>"There were at least three namesake candidates against Left-Front candidate K P M Musthafa in 2021 and they polled around 2,000 votes. Otherwise Musthafa could have easily won that election," said Ansari, a local native of Perinthalmanna.</p><p>A headload worker at Perithalmanna town said that LDF would return to power with at least 75 seats and Muhammad Haneefa would also win in view of the development initiatives by the LDF government. He also accused the UDF of communalism.</p><p>The town witnesses healthy political debates between supporters of both candidates.</p><p>A youth who predicted Kanthapuram's victory accused the LDF of making hype and tall claims. </p><p>"LDF supporters keep on saying that the LDF government brought in development. But they can't list out the developments initiated," he says.</p><p>Meanwhile, resentment towards the candidacy of Kanthapuram from within the IUML had come out in the open in the form of banners suggesting that an outsider was being given the seat ignoring many prominent local leaders.</p><p>LDF camps hope that since Muhammad Haneefa is a local person and had also served as president of the Pulamanthol panchayat, he could wrest the constituency. The LDF is highlighting the achievements of Haneefa as panchayat president </p><p>The constituency often witnessed tight fights and the CPI(M) had won the seat in 2006.</p>