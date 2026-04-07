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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: CPI(M) hopes to win seat lost for 38 votes in Malappuram

CPI(M) is now making all out efforts to win the seat by defeating sitting MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPMKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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