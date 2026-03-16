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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M), CPI candidates begin poll campaign as UDF, NDA finalise lists

UDF and NDA parties are also in the final phase of candidate selection, and announcements are likely to be made soon.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 07:15 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 07:15 IST
India NewsCPI(M)Indian politcsCPINational Democratic AllianceKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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