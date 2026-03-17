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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M) expels T K Govindan; defends candidature of state secretary's wife

The senior leader had announced his decision to enter the fray as a rebel candidate in protest against the party's decision to field state secretary M V Govindan's wife.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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