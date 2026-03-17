<p>Kannur: The ruling CPI(M) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Tuesday expelled party veteran T K Govindan, a day after he announced severing ties with the organisation and declared his intent to contest as an independent candidate from the Marxist stronghold of Taliparamba.</p><p>T K Govindan had announced his decision to enter the fray as a rebel candidate in protest against the party's decision to field state secretary M V Govindan's wife, P K Shyamala, in the constituency.</p><p>Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh said T K Govindan was expelled from the party for indulging in "anti-party activities" and showing "political betrayal" by allegedly colluding with rivals.</p>.Resentment brews in Kerala CPI(M) over snubs to seniors.<p>Responding to allegations raised by the expelled leader, Ragesh said Shyamala's candidature was a collective party decision and not based on kinship.</p><p>He added that spouses and relatives of leaders have previously been fielded as candidates and that organisational work and experience were key considerations in her selection.</p><p>"P K Shyamala has extensive organisational experience,' Ragesh said.</p><p>Launching a sharp attack on the veteran leader, he alleged that T K Govindan was driven by "parliamentary ambitions".</p><p>The CPI(M) district leadership also alleged that T K Govindan could no longer be considered a communist and accused him of acting as a "tool" of the opposition Congress-led UDF.</p><p>Senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan, who was also present in the press conference, rejected allegations raised by the veteran leader in connection with the recent "Happiness Fest" organised by the party here.</p><p>He said details of the 'Happiness Fest' had been presented before the party and described it as a successful and prestigious programme.</p>.Kerala CPI(M)reels under dissidents' threat.<p>He also rubbished the allegations raised by T K Govindan against Shyamala in connection with the suicide of expatriate businessman Sajan, a native of Anthoor here.</p><p>Shyamala had no role in the incident, and a detailed probe was conducted in connection with his death, Jayarajan said, claiming that the government had in fact extended all support to the entrepreneur's venture.</p><p>A member of the Marxist party's Kannur district secretariat and a serving chairman of state-run Handveev, T K Govindan, had played a crucial role in strengthening the party in the district, which is regarded as a fortress of the CPI(M).</p><p>Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the veteran had said he was ending his nearly six-decade-long association with the party as a mark of protest against Shyamala's candidature.</p><p>According to him, seniority and other factors were ignored while selecting the candidate. The party's decision "does not conform to political ethics".</p><p>He described the candidate selection process in Taliparamba as one that went against organisational norms.</p><p>"What happened in Taliparamba is an injustice. It was against the party's ethics and organisational norms," he had alleged.</p><p>Alleging that grave injustice was taking place in the Left party, he wanted to know how Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was supporting it.</p><p>T K Govindan had also expressed his willingness to accept support from the opposition UDF, but made it clear that he would not accept any backing from communal forces.</p><p>As the April 9 election is just weeks away, the development has put the CPI(M) leadership on the defensive in the district.</p>