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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M) faces rebel challenge in citadel Kannur

T K Govindan, a prominent local leader of the party, is contesting against party state secretary M V Govindan's wife P K Shayamala in Taliparambu.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:08 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsCPI(M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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