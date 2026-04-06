<p>Kannur: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi-vadra">Priyanka Gandhi</a> Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led front has struck a "deal" with the BJP for April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala.</p>.<p>She also accused the ruling LDF of "compromising" on ideology, accountability, and responsibility in order to remain in power for 10 years.</p>.<p>The Wayanad MP was addressing a corner meeting in Peravoor in this northern district as part of the campaign for the Assembly polls.</p>.<p>The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP, which "harasses" the minorities, especially the Christian community and their nuns, she claimed.</p>.<p>Despite the massive theft in Sabarimala, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> chose not to utter a single word against it, Vadra alleged, and pointed it out as evidence for the deal.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Parties battle to turn state from 'departure lounge' into destination.<p>When anyone raises a voice against the PM, they are faced with CBI, ED or income tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she claimed.</p>.<p>She further charged that a sense of arrogance had crept into the LDF government, its ministers and leaders.</p>.<p>"The sense of responsibility or accountability that every leader should have for the people is absent today. Not just ideology is absent," Vadra alleged. </p>