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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M) in 'deal' with BJP for April 9 polls, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

The Wayanad MP was addressing a corner meeting in Peravoor in this northern district as part of the campaign for the Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsPriyanka GandhiIndian politcsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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