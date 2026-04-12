<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M) in Kerala has estimated that the Left Democratic Front will retain power with over 90 seats in the 140 member Kerala assembly.</p><p>CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the BJP-NDA would not even win a single seat this time.</p><p>Govindan claimed that there is no anti-incumbency against the Left Front government. Instead the people want to take forward the welfare and development initiatives of the LDF government.</p>.‘Not a minor’: CPI(M), Kerala police defend Monalisa's marriage amid NCST findings.<p>In view of special intensive revision of the electoral rolls, the minority communities were quite particular in casting votes. It could not be considered that the votes of minority communities were entirely in favour of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.</p>