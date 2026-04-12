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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M) predicts clear majority for LDF, zero seats for BJP

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the BJP-NDA would not even win a single seat this time.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsCPI(M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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