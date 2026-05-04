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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M) rebel Kunhikrishnan breaches Left fortress in Payyannur, wins by over 7,000 votes

Contesting as a UDF-backed Independent, Kunhikrishnan defeated CPI(M) sitting MLA T I Madhusoodanan by a margin of 7,487 votes.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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