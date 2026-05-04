Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M) rebel Kunhikrishnan breaches Left fortress in Payyannur, wins by over 7,000 votes

<p>Kannur: In a major political upset, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpim">CPI(M)</a> expelled leader P V Kunhikrishnan on Monday breached the Left fortress of Payyannur constituency and won the seat by over 7,000 votes in the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Assembly election.</p><p>Contesting as a UDF-backed Independent, Kunhikrishnan defeated CPI(M) sitting MLA T I Madhusoodanan by a margin of 7,487 votes.</p><p>Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the CPI(M) earlier this year after alleging corruption by Madhusoodanan in Payyannur.</p><p>The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), a UDF constituent, was allotted the seat. But it did not field a candidate and instead extended support to Kunhikrishnan.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | NDA re-opens account in Kerala assembly as BJP's Gopakumar wins from Chathanoor constituency.<p>"I contested to be part of a fight. I received strong support from the people during the campaign. After polling, we were hopeful of victory," Kunhikrishnan said after the result.</p><p>He said the verdict reflected the people's desire for the "correct CPI(M)".</p><p>Thanking the UDF leadership for backing him, Kunhikrishnan said the united efforts of the opposition alliance had made the victory possible.</p><p>"I came out of the CPI(M) after a fight. I want them to take corrective measures. I hope the leadership will learn from this verdict and make corrections," he said.</p>