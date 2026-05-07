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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Cracks in LDF foundation since 2024 LS polls; requires complete rebuild: CPI(M) leader A M Ariff

Ariff also said that there was a failure on the party's side in opposing the alleged communal comments by Vellappally Natesan during the election period.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:02 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)LDF

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