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Kerala Assembly elections 2026 | 'Deal or no deal?': Congress alleges CPI(M)-BJP pact in some seats to keep party out of power

CPI(M) has vehemently denied the charge and accused Congress of not effectively fighting BJP
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 03:04 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 03:04 IST
BJPCongressRahul GandhiCPI(M)Kerala NewsPinarayi Vijayankerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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