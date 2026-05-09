Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Decision on Kerala CM likely in 24 hours, says Congress leader Muraleedharan

'The information from Delhi is that discussions on the chief ministerial candidate will be completed within 24 hours,' Muraleedharan told reporters.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 05:59 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsK MuraleedharanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us