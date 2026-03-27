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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Development overshadows Sabarimala issues in Pathanamthitta

Neither BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, nor Congress candidate Abin Varkey could be heard highlighting Sabarimala issues during their campaigns.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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