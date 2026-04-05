<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, on Saturday, alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">UDF</a> dismissed films such as <em>Kerala Story</em>, <em>Kashmir Files</em> and <em>Dhurandhar</em> as false, and the parties have become "pro at lying."</p><p>Addressing a rally at Thiruvalla in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a> in the state, he said, "The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie," referring to the controversies surrounding <em>Dhurandhar</em>, <em>Kerala Story</em> and <em>Kashmir Files</em>.</p><p>He further added that they are spreading lies about the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'LDF, UDF looted the state for decades': PM Modi in Palakkad .<p>"These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies," he said.</p><p>The Prime Minister further claimed that the two parties have begun a new propaganda where the Left and the Congress are calling each other the BJP's 'B-team'.</p><p>"They are forced to make such claims as it is known that, in the polls, if there is an A-team, it is the BJP."</p><p>He compared the rivalry to "WWF fights", suggesting that it was all staged.</p><p>"The UDF and LDF have a strong secret partnership," he alleged.</p><p>"They are two sides of the same coin. Their enmity is false. It is like WWF fights. The friendship between LDF and UDF is evergreen. When a government is formed in Delhi, they are together. They are contesting elections together in neighbouring Tamil Nadu," Modi said.</p><p>Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusation that the Prime Minister remained silent on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, Modi claimed that there is a clear pattern in the "loot" at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.</p><p>"They are occurring under LDF rule, but are linked to senior Congress leaders," he charged.</p><p>Modi said the LDF has not handed over to the CBI the probe into the gold loss matter, raising serious questions.</p><p>"At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu. Once an NDA government is formed, a thorough investigation into both LDF and UDF will be conducted, and those found guilty will be punished. Devotees of Swami Ayyappa expect nothing less than justice," he said.</p><p>He also said that the "corruption and appeasement politics" of the Left and Congress are directly impacting Kerala's culture and faith.</p><p>"First, they defamed the Sabarimala temple. Today, it is being looted by them," he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Modi terms BJP 'A team', stresses on development while keeping mum on Sabarimala.<p>Modi apologised to the crowd for speaking in Hindi, and not in Malayalam, recognising the state's language as "a beautiful language."</p><p>"I want to apologise to all of you because I can't speak Malayalam, your beautiful language. I had to speak in Hindi. But despite this, not a single person moved from here. I know people from the village have come here. Maybe they don't understand my language. But this is the power of your love."</p><p>"This is my great fortune. I will never forget this debt of yours, I will never forget your love. This is your debt on me, and I will repay this debt by prioritising the development of Keralam and achieving one and a quarter times the development – this is what I promise today," he said. </p>