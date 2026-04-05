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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Dhurandhar' features in PM Modi's address as he attacks Oppn

'They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie.'
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 07:33 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 07:33 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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