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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Even God is not safe here': FM Sitharaman on Sabarimala issue

Launching a scathing attack on the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF, she accused the traditional fronts of mismanaging Kerala's economy through alternate stints in power.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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