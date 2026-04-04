<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Addressing a major concern of many South Indian states, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday said that Lok Sabha seats in states that successfully controlled population would not be reduced.</p><p>The Prime Minister also added that the Parliament would meet from April 16 to 18 to pass law ensuring 33 percent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies,</p><p>The number of seats would be increased across the country from 543 to 816 to implement women's reservation.</p><p>Modi's assurance came at an election campaign meeting for BJP-NDA at Thiruvalla in Kerala. Modi also did a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram during the day as Kerala goes for polls on April 9.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Countdown for removal of LDF govt has started: PM Modi.<p>The South Indian states were constantly demanding the Centre that it should not stand to lose the number of seats in the parliament or suffer cut in financial allocations in view of the achievements made in controlling population. The opposition parties ruled states were alleging that the centre was punishing states that effectively controlled population.</p><p>Modi criticised that false rumours were being spread that the number of seats would be reduced as a result of the achievements made in controlling population.</p><p>"Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and some other states have done well in population control. They must not lose any Lok Sabha seats, We will take steps to ensure that the seats are fully protected," said Modi.</p><p>Modi also said that women empowerment would remain as one of the key focuses of his government. Over these years a series of schemes for women empowerment and for ensuring protection to women were rolled out by the BJP-NDA government, he said.</p><p>In his eagerly awaited address in the Christian dominated region of central Kerala, Modi said that the Congress and CPM were spreading lies over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act amendment as well as CAA and Uniform Civil Code. </p><p>"BJP-NDA have formed governments in many North East states as well as Goa that have a considerable Christian population. The BJP-NDA governments in those states are going ahead with the development initiatives," said the Prime Minister.</p><p>Modi's statement assumes significance as churches had come out in the open against the BJP-NDA government over the FCRA amendment moves as it could pose threat to many institutions run by churches with foreign contribution.</p><p>Accusing both the CPM and the Congress over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist, Modi said that once the BJP comes to power in Kerala a detailed investigation would be initiated and punishment would be ensured to all involved. He said that Congress and CPM leaders were having links in the gold heist. The Congress is now trying to project themselves as pro-Hindus. </p><p>Modi expressed high confidence that the BJP will form a government in Kerala this time. </p><p>In Thiruvananthapuram he conducted road show as part or campaign for BJP-NDA candidates, including BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. </p>