Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'False rumours': PM Modi assures Lok Sabha seats won't be reduced in South India

Modi said the Parliament session has been extended to April 16–18 to pass amendments to the law ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsKeralaNarendra ModiKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us