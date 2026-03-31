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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 FAQs: How to change your address on voter ID?

If you are someone who just changed your address and are wondering how to update it in their voter id in order to cast your vote, here are some of the things you can do
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:11 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:11 IST
India NewsAssembly electionsElection FAQsVoter IDKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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