<p>The 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>Legislative Assembly elections are set to take place on April 9, with voters electing 140 members to the state Assembly. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/voter-id">Voter ID</a> card is a document issued by the Election Commission of India to an Indian citizen upon reaching the age of 18. It is one of the documents that can be used as the proof of identity at polling station.</p><p>Now, if you are someone who just changed your address and are wondering how to update it in their voter id in order to cast your vote, here are some of the things you can do</p><p><strong>How to update your address on voter ID online</strong></p><p>1. Login to the registered National Voters Services Portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/. If you are not able to login, register yourself first in the portal.</p><p>2. Fill out Form 8 by clicking the Correction of Entries tab. Type your EPIC number/voter ID card number and complete a short verification process.</p><p>3. After verification, select either 'Shifted outside Assembly constituency' or 'Shifted within Assembly constituency' and submit your new address with a recent passport-size photo and other required documents.</p><p>4. After submission, you will receive a tracking number to check the status of the application.</p>.Kerala Assembly elections 2026 | 'Deal or no deal?': Congress alleges CPI(M)-BJP pact in some seats to keep party out of power .<p><strong>FAQs</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Can one change address on voter ID offline</strong></p></li></ul><p>Yes, if you wish to apply offline, you can contact your local BLO to fill out Form 8 an submit the documents.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Does the correction process require a fee?</strong></p></li></ul><p>There is no fee for applying or correcting a voter ID. Both online and offline processes are completely free.</p><ul><li><p><strong>How long does it take?</strong></p></li></ul><p>The process to verify, update and issue a new card might typically take a few weeks to complete.</p>