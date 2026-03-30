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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 FAQs| How to check your name in voter list

If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsAssembly electionsElection FAQsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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