<p>The 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>Legislative Assembly elections are set to take place on April 9, with voters electing 140 members to the state Assembly. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.</p><p><br>The current Assembly’s term is due to conclude in May 2026.</p><p><br>In the previous election held in 2021, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/left-democratic-front">Left Democratic Front</a> (LDF) secured a clear majority, paving the way for Pinarayi Vijayan to return as Chief Minister. In the 140-member House, a minimum of 71 seats is required to form the government.</p><p><br>Kerala’s political landscape is primarily shaped by key parties and alliances such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Indian National Congress (INC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).</p> <p><strong>Using EPIC number:</strong></p><p><br>If you have your Voter ID card, you can search using the EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) number printed on it. This alphanumeric code appears prominently on the front of the card.</p><p><br>Visit the electoral search portal and choose the “Search by EPIC” option. </p><p>Enter your EPIC number, select your state, and fill in the captcha.</p><p>If your name is listed, details such as your district and Assembly constituency will be displayed.</p> <p><strong>Using personal details:</strong></p><p><br>If you do not have your Voter ID or EPIC number, you can use the general information you have to locate your name on the electoral rolls. </p><p><br>Go to the electoral search page and select the “Search by Details” option. Enter your name, age, state, district, and the captcha code. </p> <p>If your name is on the electoral roll, the relevant details will appear on the screen.</p>