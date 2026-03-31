<p>Kerala is set to witness Assembly Elections in April 2026, where over two crore voters would participate and exercise their right to vote. While most would reach the polling booth with necessary document during the polling timing, one must note that there's also a provision of postal ballots. </p><p>If you are unable to visit the polling booth due to certain conditions, say disabilities or old age, India allows its citizens to cast their vote through postal ballots. In this case, people can vote without visiting the allotted centre. They would be registering their vote by sending the ballot paper through post or through a mechanism notified by the Election Commission of India (ECI).</p><p>Interested in knowing more? Here's how to use<a href="https://ernakulam.nic.in/en/postal-ballot-essential-service/"> postal ballots</a> in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: </p><ul><li><p>First and foremost, one must apply for postal ballot in Form-12D. The Form can be downloaded from the website of <a href="https://eci.gov.in/files/file/12269-form-12d-letter-of-intimation-to-assistant-returning-officer-for-absentee-voters/">Election Commission of India</a></p></li><li><p>After filling it correctly, the 12D form should be submitted with the BLO within five days of notification of polls</p></li><li><p>BLO will visit to the houses of the absentee voters in category of AVSC, AVPD and AVCO, as per details provided by the RO, and deliver Form 12D to the concerned elector and obtain acknowledgements from them</p></li><li><p>Once the form is submitted, it is scrutinised and a list of such voters is then shared with political parties that can visit the voters' house on the day of polling. Followed by this, a postal ballot box along with ballot paper is provided wherein they can cast the vote in secrecy</p></li><li><p>The process is usually conducted 24 hours before the actual polling under the supervision of an assistant returning officer</p></li><li><p>Then, the voter shall mark his vote and place the ballot in smaller envelope. The duly filled up and signed declaration in Form 13A attested by the authorised poll officer along with closed envelope (Form 13B) containing the marked ballot paper shall be placed inside the larger envelope (Form 13C) and handed over to the official</p></li></ul>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 FAQs: How to change your address on voter ID?.<p><strong>Who are eligible for voting through postal ballots? </strong></p><p>(i) Senior citizens (above 80 years of age),</p><p>(ii) Persons with disability flagged in the electoral roll database,</p><p>(iii) COVID 19 suspect or affected persons, and;</p><p>(iv) Persons employed in essential services (In consultation with the Central & State Govt., CEO provide the list of essential services and then Commission issues the Notification)</p>