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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 FAQs| Your guide to use postal ballots

India allows its citizens to cast their vote through postal ballots. In this case, people can vote without visiting the registered polling booths in the area.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsKeralaElectionsElection FAQsFaqsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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