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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi is trying to strike fear in Christian institutions': Mallikarjun Kharge on FCRA amendment

'PM Modi is trying to strike fear in the Christian institutions,' he claimed.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeFCRAKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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