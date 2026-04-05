<p>Idukki (Kerala): Congress chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> wants to amend the FCRA to attack Christian institutions, NGOs and civil society working in the field of public and social welfare.</p><p>Kharge, at a UDF public meeting in Idukki assembly constituency, said the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) shows the real intent of the BJP and Modi.</p><p>He alleged that "it was not a reform, but an attack on the Christian institutions, NGOs and civil society".</p>.Explained | FCRA amendments: What’s changing and why Congress, LDF are worried?.<p>"PM Modi is trying to strike fear in the Christian institutions," he claimed.</p><p>The FCRA Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, seeks to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while preventing their misuse against national security and interests.</p><p>Kharge also alleged that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was not 'independent' and following the path of PM Modi.</p><p>He also claimed that Vijayan was being controlled by Modi.</p><p>Kerala Assembly polls will be held on April 9.</p>