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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Final data after counting': CEO on delay row over turnout figures as it reaches 79.63%

The total voter turnout at polling booths was 78.27 percent and considering the total postal ballots received so far the total voter turnout as of now is 79.63 percent, he said.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:38 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsChief electoral officervoter turnoutKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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