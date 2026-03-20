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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Fishermen say manifestos will decide their vote

Fishermen living along Kerala's 590 km coastline face issues such as sea erosion and the impacts of climate change.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 05:14 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 05:14 IST
KeralaClimate ChangeIndiaKerala NewsfishermenvotingcoastKerala elections

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