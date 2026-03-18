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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | For first time, IUML fields two women candidates

Earlier, the IUML had given a seat to each woman in the 1996 and 2021 Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsIUMLKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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