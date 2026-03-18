<p>Kozhikode: In a first, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iuml">IUML</a> is fielding two women candidates simultaneously in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Kerala Assembly elections</a> to be held on April 9.</p><p>Earlier, the IUML had given a seat to each woman in the 1996 and 2021 Assembly elections.</p><p>IUML, a key constituent of UDF, on Tuesday announced its list of 25 candidates, including several sitting MLAs and also some new names for the Assembly elections.</p><p>According to party leadership, Fathima Thahiliya, a Youth League leader, has been fielded in Perambra in the Kozhikode district, while Jayanthi Rajan, a non-Muslim woman, will contest from Koothuparamba in the Kannur district.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | CPI(M), CPI candidates begin poll campaign as UDF, NDA finalise lists.<p>However, the Women League, the party's women's wing, has expressed dissatisfaction over the selection of the candidates.</p><p>IUML general secretary PMA Salam said the candidates list, giving prominence to freshers and youths, has proved that all the allegations and campaigns being raised against the party are wrong.</p><p>He said IUML is ultimately a secular party giving equal consideration to all sections of people.</p><p>"The women candidates have been decided based on their performances so far, winnability, the acceptance in the respective constituencies, and their commitment to the party," Salam told PTI.</p><p>He also said the party leadership has tried to give freshers and youths maximum consideration in the candidates list, which mostly comprises the state and national office-bearers of the Youth League.</p><p>The IUML, an influential party in the Muslim belt of north Kerala, had first nominated a woman candidate, Khamarunnisa Anwar, in 1996, but she was defeated by senior CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem.</p>.Congress leader Muraleedharan says not in 'mood' to contest Kerala Assembly polls.<p>The party had then taken 25 years to field another woman, Noorbina Rasheed, in 2021, in the Kozhikode South constituency, who had lost to LDF candidate Ahammed Devarkovil.</p><p>Fathima Thahiliya, who began her campaign in Perambra against LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan, expressed confidence that the pro-UDF wave across the state would help her succeed the seat, presently represented by the Left.</p><p>She said she came to know about the candidature only when the party leadership announced it on Tuesday evening.</p><p>She also said Perambra cannot be regarded as an LDF stronghold, pointing out the impressive performance of the Congress-led UDF there during the recent civic body polls and the Lok Sabha elections before that.</p><p>"So, it is a UDF segment in that way, and the Assembly polls will help to make it more clear," Thahiliya said.</p><p>She also said the state is witnessing a strong anti-incumbency wave, and Perambra is no different.</p><p>When it was pointed out that Ramakrishnan is seeking his fourth term from the constituency, she asked what big development he has brought to the segment so far.</p><p>Jayanthi Rajan, a former panchayat member of the IUML, also expressed happiness about her candidature.</p><p>She said as a political activist, she had been part of many elections in her political life so far, but it is the first time that she is contesting in an Assembly election.</p><p>The candidate said though she hails from Wayanad, she could soon be one of the common voters of Koothuparamba and win their confidence.</p><p>However, the candidature of Thahiliya and Rajan didn't go well with Noorbina Rasheed, a senior Women League leader.</p><p>Currently serving as the national secretary of the Women's League, Rasheed on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the party's candidate list, alleging that the Women's League had been sidelined.</p>.From CM Pinarayi Vijayan to footballer Sharafali: CPI(M) unveils Kerala poll line-up.<p>She questioned the criteria used for selecting candidates and said those named, including Thahiliya and Rajan, were not representatives of the Women's League.</p><p>While stating that she accepted the party's candidate list, she reiterated that her remarks reflected the sentiments within the organisation.</p><p>"As a member who firmly believes in the party, I am not speaking for positions or personal gains. No matter what posts are offered, I will not leave the party," she said, adding that she had always stood by and protected the organisation.</p><p>Rasheed added that she was yet to decide whether to actively campaign for the party's women candidates.</p><p>Eminent political analyst G Gopakumar described the IUML leadership's decision to field two women candidates as a "very welcoming and progressive move".</p><p>He said IUML is a party that has been playing a key role in the minority politics of the state, and their present move is a "progressive decision."</p><p>"There has been a conventional male dominance in that party. At a time when they are being criticised over that male dominance, this candidature of two women assumes great significance," he told PTI.</p><p>They deserve more appreciation as one of the seats is given to a person belonging to a Hindu community, he added.</p>