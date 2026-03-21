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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | From loss to comeback; Uma Thomas faces fresh test in Thrikkakara

Her tenure was interrupted by a serious fall that left her with grievous injuries, keeping her away from public life for months before her return.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:03 IST
India NewsKeralaIndiaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsElections

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