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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Half the voters, few the candidates: Women continue to lag in state's poll politics

The enthusiasm that followed the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament in 2023 had raised expectations among women leaders across party lines.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 05:39 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 05:39 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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