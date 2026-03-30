Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 'Halwa' for first-time voters: Election Commission

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: First-time voters casting their franchise in the April 9 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-assembly-elections-2026">Assembly polls</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> will receive ‘halwa’ under an innovative <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> initiative.</p>.<p>Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar has announced a special drive titled ‘Vote Sweetened Kerala Campaign’ to encourage youth participation in the upcoming polls. An order in this regard was issued on March 29.</p>.<p>According to the order, specially branded halwa will be distributed to first-time voters at selected polling booths across districts as part of efforts to boost youth voter turnout.</p>.<p>The directive states that 200 halwa packets will be delivered to the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs), who will identify the polling booths for the initiative.</p>.Kerala Assembly Polls 2026 FAQs | Documents that are valid ID proofs for voting.<p>Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers will be responsible for verifying first-time voters and ensuring the distribution of the halwa packets at designated booths.</p>.<p>The order further emphasises that the distribution process must not obstruct election procedures, and additional volunteers may be deployed to assist BLOs if required.</p>.<p>DEOs have also been instructed to ensure brief photographic or video documentation of the halwa distribution for public awareness and reporting purposes, the order added.</p>