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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: 'Halwa' for first-time voters: Election Commission

According to the order, specially branded halwa will be distributed to first-time voters at selected polling booths across districts as part of efforts to boost youth voter turnout.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsKeralaElection CommissionTrendingKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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