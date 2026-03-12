<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran has decided to leave the party and contest as an independent candidate from his home district Ambalappuzha in the forthcoming Assembly election.</p><p>Sudharkaran, who is a two-time minister and four-time MLA, had already expressed his displeasure over 'neglect' towards him by party leaders, including state secretary M V Govindan.</p>.Resentment brews in Kerala CPI(M) over snubs to seniors.<p>Sudhakaran said on Thursday that he did not want to become an inconvenience for any one in the party and hence decided to leave the party and contest as an independent candidate.</p><p>The fresh developments will be a setback for the CPI(M), especially since resentment was already brewing in the party over alleged attempts to sideline many popular leaders like former health minister K K Shailaja.</p><p>Even as there were reports that the Congress may back him, Sudhakaran said that no one had offered any support to him so far and there were no such discussions too.</p><p>Sudhakaran, who has a clean track record, said that even as he decided not to leave the party he would continue to follow the Communist ideologies. He also said that he did not want to criticise the communist party or anyone personally, even as many junior members of the party even personally attacked him. </p><p>CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby told reporters that it was unfortunate that a senior member took such a decision. He also said that many party leaders, including him, held talks with Sudhakaran to address his concerns.</p><p>Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said that the party would examine the issues and take necessary steps.</p><p>Sudhakaran, who is now 79, was first elected as MLA from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha in 1996.</p><p>He has a proven track record at Ambalappuzha by improving his victory margin in each election. While he won with a margin of 11,929 votes in 2006, in 2011 his margin increased to 16,580 and in 2016 it increased to 22,621.</p><p>CPI(M) candidate H Salam's victory margin at Ambalappuzha had come down to 11,125 in the 2021 election. </p><p>A staunch supporter of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, Sudhakaran had entered politics during his days as student. </p><p>Sudhakaran's brother Bhuvaneswaran was murdered in political violence involving Congress student activists in 1977.</p>