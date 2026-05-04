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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 |Initial counting trends show Cong-led UDF leading

UDF was leading in over 60 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was ahead in over 50 seats in the state.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 03:24 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 03:24 IST
Kerala News

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