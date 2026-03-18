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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | IUML counters gender-discrimination allegations by fielding two women

It is for the first time that the IUML is fielding two women candidates. Earlier the party had fielded one woman each in two Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:34 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsIUMLKerala AssemblyKerala electionsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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