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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | K C Venugopal writes to PM Modi, expresses disappointment over allegations against UDF on FCRA

Venugopal said that the PM's statement made in Kerala on April 4 were 'deeply problematic and humiliating for an entire community'.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiK C VenugopalUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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