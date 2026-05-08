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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | KC, RC or VD? As States awaits for new CM, Congress MLAs' choice leaked

AICC observer Mukul Wasnik was clicked holding on to a letter with choice of MLA's clearly written on it which grabbed the eyeballs of social media quickly.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:00 IST
CongressKeralaKerala NewsK C VenugopalUDFRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanTrendingTrending Nowkerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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