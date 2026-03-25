Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 l Human–animal conflict emerges as key poll issue in Wayanad

Farmers say the impact is felt most strongly in agriculture-dependent communities.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsKeralaWayanadHuman-animal conflictKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us