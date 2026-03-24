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Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses LDF-BJP nexus in Kerala, alleging secret collaboration to retain power.
Key points
• LDF-BJP Alleged Nexus
Sachin Pilot claims the LDF is colluding with the NDA to help the Pinarayi Vijayan government retain power, despite BJP's marginal presence in Kerala.
• Corruption Allegations
Pilot accuses Vijayan of secretly working with the BJP to avoid corruption investigations, framing it as a personal benefit.
• UDF's Election Strategy
Pilot asserts the UDF will secure a comfortable majority in the 2026 Assembly elections, focusing on inclusive and futuristic policies.
• Youth Exodus Criticism
Pilot blames the Left government for lack of opportunities, forcing educated youth to leave Kerala, vowing employment generation as a key priority.
• Congress-BJP Rivalry
Pilot dismisses Vijayan's claim that Congress is the BJP's 'B-team,' countering with allegations of LDF's covert alignment with the NDA.
Key statistics
10
Years of alleged LDF-BJP collaboration
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:59 IST