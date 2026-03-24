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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'LDF is in "cahoots" with the NDA': Sachin Pilot alleges CPI(M)-BJP nexus

The senior Congress leader also accused Pinarayi Vijayan of secretly working with the BJP for personal benefit, particularly to avoid corruption investigations.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:59 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'LDF is in "cahoots" with the NDA': Sachin Pilot alleges LDF-BJP nexus

In one line
Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses LDF-BJP nexus in Kerala, alleging secret collaboration to retain power.
Key points
LDF-BJP Alleged Nexus
Sachin Pilot claims the LDF is colluding with the NDA to help the Pinarayi Vijayan government retain power, despite BJP's marginal presence in Kerala.
Corruption Allegations
Pilot accuses Vijayan of secretly working with the BJP to avoid corruption investigations, framing it as a personal benefit.
UDF's Election Strategy
Pilot asserts the UDF will secure a comfortable majority in the 2026 Assembly elections, focusing on inclusive and futuristic policies.
Youth Exodus Criticism
Pilot blames the Left government for lack of opportunities, forcing educated youth to leave Kerala, vowing employment generation as a key priority.
Congress-BJP Rivalry
Pilot dismisses Vijayan's claim that Congress is the BJP's 'B-team,' countering with allegations of LDF's covert alignment with the NDA.
Key statistics
140
Kerala Assembly seats
10
Years of alleged LDF-BJP collaboration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsSachin PilotKerala Assemblykerala politicsKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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