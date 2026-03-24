Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses LDF-BJP nexus in Kerala, alleging secret collaboration to retain power.

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Key points

• LDF-BJP Alleged Nexus Sachin Pilot claims the LDF is colluding with the NDA to help the Pinarayi Vijayan government retain power, despite BJP's marginal presence in Kerala.

• Corruption Allegations Pilot accuses Vijayan of secretly working with the BJP to avoid corruption investigations, framing it as a personal benefit.

• UDF's Election Strategy Pilot asserts the UDF will secure a comfortable majority in the 2026 Assembly elections, focusing on inclusive and futuristic policies.

• Youth Exodus Criticism Pilot blames the Left government for lack of opportunities, forcing educated youth to leave Kerala, vowing employment generation as a key priority.