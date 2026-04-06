Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionskerala

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | LDF releases progress report, claims 97% of 2021 promises fulfilled

Releasing the report at a press conference, Vijayan said that people have the right to know the extent to which election promises have been implemented.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 10:38 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPinarayi VijayanLDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us