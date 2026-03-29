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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | 'LDF, UDF looted the state for decades': PM Modi in Palakkad

The PM, while highlighting public sentiment, claimed that Kerala is 'sending a message of change,' with growing support for the BJP among youth, women, and farmers.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNDAKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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